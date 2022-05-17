ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Sentenced to detention: Police remove large alligator from St. Cloud school

click orlando
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, Fla. – It’s alligator mating season, which means you never know where you might run into one of the scaly reptiles. In the latest episode of “Where will an...

www.clickorlando.com

SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
ABC Action News

Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a...
EDGEWATER, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Fired Following DUI Arrest

Florida Deputy Fired Following DUI ArrestFlorida Mugshot. A patrol deputy in Florida has been fired from her job after being arrested for drinking and driving. Shelby Coniglio was pulled over by officers in St. Petersburg, and seemed to show multiple signs of impairment.
wbrc.com

WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

THONOTOSASSA,Fla. (WFTS) - Bodycamera video shows the moment a Florida woman who suffers from dementia was rescued by a police K-9 and its handler on Monday. Candace Gray was located in a heavily wooded area near the Hillsborough River State Park. “We didn’t know where to look. We had already...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. – A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200...
GAYLORD, MI
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Second person charged in real estate scam spanning 6 Florida counties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a second person Tuesday in connection with an elaborate real estate scam that has spanned six Florida counties. What You Need To Know. Kiana Russell, 22, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an elaborate real estate scam that...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE

