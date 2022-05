Northern Fairfield- 1024 PM EDT Tue May 17 2022. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning....