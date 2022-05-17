ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Podcast: Analyzing Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals After News That He Won't Play on Franchise Tag

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates won't play the 2022 season on the franchise tag according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Jake Liscow and I react to the report and cover every angle of Bates' situation.

Listen to the episode below and follow Locked on Bengals on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals’ Safety Jessie Bates III

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides can’t get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.
NFL Analysis Network

This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone’s guess.
Yardbarker

Bengals Agree to Terms With First-Round Pick Dax Hill

The Bengals agreed to terms with first-round pick Dax Hill according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He's expected to sign the contract on Wednesday afternoon. Cincinnati took him with the 31st overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hill is in town working out with his teammates at Paul...
