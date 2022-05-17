Man shot and robbed of $635 in East Nashville; Suspect charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged Monday night after police said he fled from the scene of a shooting and robbery in East Nashville .

Metro police said on April 14, officers responded to the 800 block of Granada Avenue after a man was shot in the leg and robbed. When the victim was released from the hospital, police said he told them Latwan Coleman, 46, went into the victim’s house and argued with him over “disrespecting his car and his girls.”

Latwan Coleman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said Coleman then shot the victim, robbed him of $635, and fled the scene. He was identified in a photo lineup and arrested Monday night.

Colman is a convicted felon and is now faced with several charges, including especially aggravated robbery. He is being held on a $510,000 bond.

