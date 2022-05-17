ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man shot and robbed of $635 in East Nashville; Suspect charged

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB6Dr_0fgocijm00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged Monday night after police said he fled from the scene of a shooting and robbery in East Nashville .

Metro police said on April 14, officers responded to the 800 block of Granada Avenue after a man was shot in the leg and robbed. When the victim was released from the hospital, police said he told them Latwan Coleman, 46, went into the victim’s house and argued with him over “disrespecting his car and his girls.”

RELATED | 1 injured in East Nashville shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KlJa_0fgocijm00
Latwan Coleman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said Coleman then shot the victim, robbed him of $635, and fled the scene. He was identified in a photo lineup and arrested Monday night.

Colman is a convicted felon and is now faced with several charges, including especially aggravated robbery. He is being held on a $510,000 bond.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Pedestrian killed on I-65 North near Trinity Lane Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on Interstate 65 North near Trinity Lane on Saturday night, Metro Police said. Police said the driver of the semi-truck reported seeing a vehicle broken down in the middle of the interstate around 11 p.m. and swerved into the next lane to avoid a collision.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Middle Tennessee#Robbery#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Pedestrian killed outside bar in hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Friday after being struck during a hit and run crash. Metro Nashville Police said the 50-year-old pedestrian was discovered by EMS personnel after responding to another call for service on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen’s sports bar. Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shooting at Antioch barbershop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed a shooting investigation at a barbershop in Antioch Thursday evening. Officers on the scene told News4 that one person received non-life threatening injuries from a shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. at Hall of Fame Barbers in Antioch at 836 Hamilton Crossing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy