LUBBOCK, Texas — The Navy fighter pilot (not the actor) who actually flew the plane for the new “Top Gun” movie is Lubbockite Amy Heflin. Heflin graduated from Lubbock High in 2007 and went on to the Naval Academy. She then served as one of the US Navy’s most elite fighter pilots for more than a decade. In the new movie, Heflin doubled for actress Monica Barbaro.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO