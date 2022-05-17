No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Party (18+ w/ valid ID) in North Myrtle Beach, SC Jun 17, 2022 – presale code

A memorial fund has been set up for Brittnee Drexel. Last week, her remains were found and identified in Georgetown County. Drexel’s parents say they now have ‘closure’ and can take their daughters remains back to Rochester, New York. The family is requesting contributions to her memorial fund with a goal of $10,000. The family will be hosting two celebrations of life one in Rochester and one in Myrtle Beach. The one in Rochester is scheduled for June 11th while the date for the Myrtle Beach celebration has not been announced. Raymond Moody is currently in custody with rape, murder and kidnapping charges after confessing to her murder and leading investigators to her remains after being held on an obstruction of justice charge.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO