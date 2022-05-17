ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Party (18+ w/ valid ID) in North Myrtle Beach, SC Jun 17, 2022 – presale code

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Party (18+ w/ valid ID) pre-sale password everyone has been asking for is finally here! When the No Scrubs – 90’s Dance Party (18+ w/ valid...

WBTW News13

Here are 7 biker bars in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hit the brakes for a food break! If you’re one of the thousands who turn out for Myrtle Beach Bike Week, you’ll probably want to find a good place to get a bite and park the bike. The annual rally happens every spring and fall. This year, it falls on […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
theodysseyonline.com

29 Things To Do in Myrtle Beach, SC Regardless Of The Weather

In 2017, I moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - one of the most touristy places on the East Coast. And ever since then, I've befriended locals and done some exploring on my own to discover new, fun things to do in Myrtle Beach. Here are just a few of my favorites.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Neptune Island opens for 2022 season

Hartsville —Neptune Island Waterpark is counting down the days until summer returns and its gates open for the season. The region’s destination for summer fun opened to the public for the 2022 season on May 14. Neptune Island has brought back many exciting events for its upcoming season,...
HARTSVILLE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Smokey and the Bandit — Tabor City Style

There was no runaway bride beside Robbie Turner, but “Smokey” caught up to the “Bandit” for just a few minutes in Tabor City this morning. Turner and Tabor City Police set up an impromptu traffic stop to honor the 45th anniversary of the classic Burt Reynolds/Sally Fields movie, Smokey and the Bandit. Reynolds’ character is escorting a tractor trailer load of illegal Coors beer, distracting police from the bootleggers.
TABOR CITY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

PirateLand Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach

PirateLand Family Camping Resort actually started as a smaller property with just 75 campsites in the mid-1960s on a stretch of beach just south of Myrtle Beach State Park. By the 1980s they leased more acres and added a general store, large pool, playgrounds, and more, and is now home to even more great amenities.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

Rodney Scott Taking Hemmingway BBQ Nationwide

Pitmaster Rodney Scott is a BBQ legend. For starters, he has been cooking whole-hog barbecue over wood coals since he was 11 years old. He’s also the founder of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, author of Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ and he was the subject of a full episode of the award-winning Netflix series, Chef’s Table.
HEMINGWAY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Top Places for BBQ on the Grand Strand

One staple here in the South is barbecue that’s sauced up any way you like it and served up with all the fixins’. We’ve pulled together some of the top finger-lickin’ good barbecue joints on the beach – from Pawleys to North Myrtle – for you to get a bite and experience for yourself. Dig in!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel planned in New York

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life ceremony for once-missing Brittanee Drexel will take place next month in New York, according to an obituary. Drexel was 17 when she went missing while visiting Myrtle Beach from Rochester. Last seen on April 25, 2009, officials confirmed Monday that they’d found her body after Raymond […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Woof…The Laurinburg Dog Park is now open

LAURINBURG ─ The Laurinburg Dog Park is open to the community and travelers. The Dog Park is located on the 401 Service Road in Laurinburg and offers plenty of room for dogs to stretch their legs after a long road trip and the city hopes it will bring more people into the local businesses off Hwy 74.
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

Family of Brittanee Drexel sets up memorial fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of Brittanee Drexel has set up a memorial fund ahead of a celebration of life. The family has set up a spot for donations on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo with a goal of $10,000. They request that donations be made to the page in lieu of flowers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Myrtle Beach area motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The crash happened at about 12:35 a.m. on George Bishop Parkway near Jacob Lane, officials said. Only the motorcycle was involved in the crash. Filipe Santos Abreu, 31, of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Memorial Fund Set Up for Brittnee Drexel

A memorial fund has been set up for Brittnee Drexel. Last week, her remains were found and identified in Georgetown County. Drexel’s parents say they now have ‘closure’ and can take their daughters remains back to Rochester, New York. The family is requesting contributions to her memorial fund with a goal of $10,000. The family will be hosting two celebrations of life one in Rochester and one in Myrtle Beach. The one in Rochester is scheduled for June 11th while the date for the Myrtle Beach celebration has not been announced. Raymond Moody is currently in custody with rape, murder and kidnapping charges after confessing to her murder and leading investigators to her remains after being held on an obstruction of justice charge.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old woman was severely injured after falling off of a moving golf cart on Wednesday, May 18. According to town officials, EMS crews first responded in the early evening after the woman fell off a moving golf cart on Bay Street, off 40th Street. EMS determined it was a severe injury, and she was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach for further care. Her current condition is unknown.
SUNSET BEACH, NC

