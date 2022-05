The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $100,000 "for continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum." The league office said that "several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court" in Friday's 126-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO