ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Spartans look to stay the course

Greater Milwaukee Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Bend West Spartans have had a strong showing so far this season as the Spartans sit at 14-7 on the year, which puts them in fourth place in a tough North Shore Conference. Head coach Kenneth Dischler said that he thinks the season is going pretty good....

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger can’t solve Arrowhead’s pitching

HARTLAND — The Slinger Owls fell to Arrowhead 6-0 on the road on Friday. The Owls dropped to 15-6 on the year. While Arrowhead improved to 20-1 on the year. The game was much closer than the score says it was, as Arrowhead only led 1-0 all the way up to the fifth inning in what was a pitching and defensive battle.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Laser focused: KM wins at Wanaki

MENOMONEE FALLS — John Sams knows what a championship team looks like better than most. Sams, the boys golf coach at Kettle Moraine since 2016, guided the Lasers to their first-ever WIAA Division 1 state title last June. After losing his top three players from that team, though, the last thing Sams and his Lasers were thinking about was a repeat.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warhawks achieve perfection

OCONOMOWOC — Storms caused power outages in portions of Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The Arrowhead softball team encountered no such problem during its Classic 8 Conference softball game at Oconomowoc. The Warhawks connected for their 27th, 28th and 29th circuit clouts of the season on their way to an...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald ‘Mike’ Schmitz

Donald “Mike” Schmitz of Waukesha went to his final home with God on May 14, 2022. He was born July 19, 1935, in Brownsville to Robert and Martha Schmitz. His parents taught him to be hard working and never be a quitter in life. Most of his childhood were good memories.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Beaver Dam, WI
West Bend, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
West Bend, WI
City
Germantown, WI
State
Washington State
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
West Bend, WI
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milan J. Gunderson

Milan J. Gunderson, age 77, of Delafield, died on May 16, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 17, 1944. Milan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laurel “Lori” (nee Petri), sons Timothy Gunderson and Terrance “Terry” (Shelliann) Gunderson, grandsons Austin Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson, many nieces and nephews, and his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Florence Gunderson, and grandson Andrew Oehler.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New sports/entertainment district planned for downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development have agreed to purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University that the companies plan to develop into a vibrant sports and entertainment district. The parcel, developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme travel delays are expected this weekend in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton areas due to interstate construction and the Automotion Classic Car Show. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department recommends leaving at least one hour earlier than your planned time if you are traveling through...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#The Daily News
cwbradio.com

Consider Native Wisconsin Flowers When Planting this Season

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) While you're putting together a plan for your yard and flowers this season, consider planting native Wisconsin flowers. Susan Carpenter from the UW-Madison Arboretum says that while some communities still consider native plants to be out of code, you can find places for them. "But if you have a flower bed and you're putting native plants in there, it's going to look pretty, it's going to be attractive to the animals into the pollinators and so forth."
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Aimee L. Bertoni

Aimee L. Bertoni, age 27, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly and too soon Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Aimee was born August 17, 1994, in Hartford to Susan L. Mercier (nee Steller) and John A. Bertoni. She attended St. Kilian Catholic grade school where she enjoyed playing soccer throughout high school. She attended Hartford Union High School and graduated from Quincy High School in Illinois, class of 2012. Aimee will forever be remembered by her love of her family, being an exceptional mom who worked so very hard to provide for her children and loved ones. Even as a little girl to age 27, her presence was always known with her powerful walk and though meek, her emphatic voice, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong and sweet yet had a “honey badger-ness” about her you did not want to cross. Aimee waitressed at the West Bend Country Club, Lake Street Inn in Hustisford, and The Abby in Quincy, IL. She enjoyed her job and was one of the best servers to have, was well liked, always had a bubbly personality. Aimee was not afraid to get her hands dirty and enjoyed fishing with her family, catching her very first fish with her dad.
HARTFORD, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Is Helping Keep Drive-In Movie Theater Industry Alive

If you're heading up north this summer and looking for something to do, Wisconsin has a few drive-in movie theaters to check out. Not many positive things happened in the entertainment world in 2020. We were pretty much left on our own. One trend that made me very happy was the return of the drive-in movie theater. I've got great memories of going as a kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Murten Gustav Hess

Murten Gustav Hess, age 81, of Hartford was born to eternal life on May 16, 2022, with family at his side at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. “Murt” was born on May 12, 1941, in Mauston to the late Walter and Bernice Hess. Murt is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 59 years; dear dad of Terry Ann (Stephen) Jacobs and Sue Ann (Michael) Grams; proud “Opa” to grandchildren Christopher and Noelle Gates, Jakob Grams, Gretchen, nee Grams, (Adam) Amundson; great-grandchildren Weston and Ellie Amundson. He was dear brother of Phillip (Rose) Hess, Sandra Dietz, nee Hess, dear brother of the late John (the late Deanna) Edgerton. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ A.A. Skore

June 25, 1946 - May 17, 2022. Jeffrey “Jeff” A.A. Skore of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 75. He was born in Superior on June 25, 1946, the son of Melvin and Shirley Skore. He was a 1964...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford Union High School holds third annual Day of Service

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held their third annual Day of Service on Wednesday, and their first one since 2019 due to COVID-19, to serve the Hartford and Washington County community. “I think it’s really important to demonstrate servant leadership to the community in which I live, because...
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

6 injured in explosion, fire at Wisconsin factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, in an explosion and fire that rocked a Wisconsin marine construction company Thursday. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible. Eagle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford Union High School celebrates 2022 Prom

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held their 2022 Prom on May 14 at the Chandelier Ballroom in Hartford. Members of prom court included: Melina Kurth, Grace Lawler, Delaney Benson, Cayla Gishkowsky, Avery Krenz, Kacy Kratz, Alexia Hughes, Clara Kenney, Taylor Kutz, Lilly Roskopf, Noah Deibert, Nash Merklein, Nick Janicki, Landon Hron, Garrett McFarren, Bly Bielmeier, Aryan Kalluvila, Austin Kutz, Andrew Alsum and Jackson Kujawa.
HARTFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy