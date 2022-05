ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) -- Mallory Pugh and the Red Stars took on the Orlando Pride in NWSL action Sunday. The Red Stars were up 1-0 in the second half, and Pugh made a pass to Bianca St. Georges for a steal. Pugh was surrounded by four defenders as she made her first goal of the season. The Red Stars won 4-2.

