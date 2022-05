Brian Huba, of Saratoga County, teaches 12th-Grade English at an urban school in Upstate New York. This past weekend, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) addressed the nation’s baby formula shortage. On her personal Twitter, Stefanik posted, “The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border.” Not only is this tweet disgraceful (notice the nod to QAnon), it’s also dishonest.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO