Colorado's Palisade peaches are insanely popular and the simple reason for that is because they are so sweet, juicy, and delicious. Grocery stores across Colorado stock up on the famous Palisade peaches every summer, while western Colorado residents are constantly stopping at roadside stands, and folks who don't live in Colorado, have this delicious fruit shipped right to their front door. Palisade peaches must be good - and western Colorado is might proud of this homegrown delicacy.

PALISADE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO