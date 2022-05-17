ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks before presenting Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor awards to fourteen recipients, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising again in some areas of the country.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov. But just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date to addresses across the continental U.S., its territories and overseas military bases, the White House said.

People who have difficulty getting online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance,

The third round brings to 16 the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started earlier this year. Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering through the website.

Biden has requested an additional $22 billion from Congress to buy vaccines and therapeutics to prepare for a fall spike in COVID-19 cases, but lawmakers have balked at the price tag.

billey
5d ago

Biden has achieved another goal worst approval rating of any president in history he called to impeach Trump after 250000 covid deaths now that he is responsible for 1 million deaths he needs impeached

Dave
5d ago

Remember when democrats said if we didn’t get the vaccine we wouldn’t be able to work or dine in public restaurants, then democrats ran out and got the jab, I still eat where I want to go where I want have no experimental vaccine in my system

Nevermore*01
5d ago

Who cares!!! Won't need to be concerned of Covid if one can't afford to live!!! Do something useful!!

