ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

New federal program helps Americans bring Ukrainians to US through sponsorship

By Allison Latos, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.C. — There’s a new safe haven for families fleeing the war in Ukraine right here in the United States.

A new federal program called “Uniting for Ukraine” allows American citizens to sponsor Ukrainians wishing to relocate to the U.S.

[ RELATED: Former Ch. 9 employee from Ukraine holds onto hope that family stays safe as bombings continue ]

A young mother now living in Lincoln County told Channel 9′s Allison Latos how she feared for the safety of herself and her 10-year-old son.

“Terrifying. Terrifying. Absolutely horrifying,” Alina Matvieieva said. “It was hard to put into words what I was feeling.”

Matvieieva is grateful that she can now watch her son, Valerii, eat a bowl of cereal safely without running for cover from airstrikes or bombs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sjk4_0fgoYLhL00
Alina Matvieieva and her son, Valerii.

They’ve been in Lincoln County barely more than a week, and she said their emotions are still raw.

“I could hear the explosions, bombings and shootings,” Matvieieva said. “It was terrifying.”

They took a train from Ukraine to Poland to escape the worn-torn country. Matvieieva said finding a home in the U.S. was challenging and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy3oe_0fgoYLhL00
People line up at train station to escape Ukraine.

“The only way to get here quickly was to fly to Canada or Mexico and apply for parole at the border,” said Ben Snyder, an immigration attorney. “There are a lot of problems with human smugglers.”

There’s now a new path.

The Biden Administration launched Uniting for Ukraine in late April. It allows Americans to sponsor families and bring them stateside.

“To show they’re willing to take care of someone, at least until they can get on their own two feet,” Snyder said.

Several years ago, sponsor Shad Kayser and his wife adopted Matvieieva’s little sister.

Alina Matvieieva was too old to be eligible for adoption, but the Kaysers kept in touch with her.

“Two days into the war, the gentleman who did our adoptions was assassinated in Kiev,” Kayser said. “That’s when it became real.”

The Kaysers didn’t hesitate to help their adoptive daughter’s biological sister and nephew when the program started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6qjN_0fgoYLhL00
Shad Kayser sponsors refugees

“(Alina’s) part of our family,” Kayser said. “It’s just like having an adult daughter.”

They hope other Americans will open their homes to offer a fresh start and a safer future of Ukrainians.

Through the program, new arrivals obtain work visas and stay in the U.S. for two years.

The International House is holding an information session on the program starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

To learn more about the federal program, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte community reacts to possible war crimes in Ukraine)

Charlotte community reacts to possible war crimes in Ukraine

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Government
WSOC Charlotte

4 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Four people were killed and three others hurt in a wreck on Highway 81 in Anderson, South Carolina, authorities said Saturday. The accident happened about 6 p.m. Friday. Three people were trapped in their vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person died hours later while in surgery at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
ANDERSON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Student disciplined, tied to photo of gun in high school bathroom, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A Julius L. Chambers High School student has been disciplined in connection to a picture of a gun at the high school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS said the school discovered a photo of the student with a gun in one of the school’s bathrooms but officials aren’t sure when the photo was taken. The picture had reportedly been circulating on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ukrainians#War Crimes#Visas#The Biden Administration#Uniting For Ukraine
WSOC Charlotte

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
WSOC Charlotte

Business owner says more than $100K in checks stolen, then forged and deposited

CHARLOTTE — A local business owner told Channel 9 she had checks worth thousands of dollars stolen, and then forged and deposited. She said it happened to her shortly after she mailed those 40 checks at a post office in Steele Creek. She said she went inside the post office at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and by 9 a.m. the following day, she said someone had manipulated the checks and tried to cash them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy