Benton County, AR

Nearly 80 dogs killed in Benton County house fire

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

WARNING – The photos shown in our newscast may be disturbing to some viewers.

AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Fire Marshal is investigating after nearly 80 dogs died in a house fire on the morning of Saturday, May 14.

According to the Avoca Fire Chief, crews responded to a home around 7:30 a.m. where six people living there were unharmed, however, over 100 small-breed dogs were inside the home.

Arkansas State Police investigating criminal action on Greenwood school bus

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says only 73 dogs survived. They were taken to the Rogers Humane Society.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crime & Safety
Meet the candidates for Crawford County Sheriff

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County voters have to decide between four candidates in the sheriff race all on the Republican ballot. It’s one of the races that’ll be determined by the primary elections next week. Running as Republican isn’t the only similarity between the four candidates, they each have years of law enforcement experience […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KYTV

2 injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday. Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m. Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Activists voice concern of Wash. Co. jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition filed a five year moratorium on the expansion of Benton and Washington county jails. This development follows the Washington County Sheriff’s decision to file for Arkansans to vote on the expansion. Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said overcrowded jails has become more of a concern over the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
