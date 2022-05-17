Nearly 80 dogs killed in Benton County house fire

WARNING – The photos shown in our newscast may be disturbing to some viewers.

AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Fire Marshal is investigating after nearly 80 dogs died in a house fire on the morning of Saturday, May 14.

According to the Avoca Fire Chief, crews responded to a home around 7:30 a.m. where six people living there were unharmed, however, over 100 small-breed dogs were inside the home.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says only 73 dogs survived. They were taken to the Rogers Humane Society.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

