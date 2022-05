This year marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which resulted in the internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. Public libraries and high schools across New Hampshire have been hosting a series of discussions about this part of our nation's history, called "Bitter Injustice." The last installment of the series is on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library.

