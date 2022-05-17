ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bam Margera Finishes 12-Month Treatment Program for Substance Abuse in Florida

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Margera has finished a year-long drug and alcohol treatment program in Florida. In a report published Tuesday, TMZ shared details on the 12-month milestone, including word from Margera that he will now be utilizing outpatient treatment for the next several months while living nearby with his wife...

www.complex.com

Comments / 27

Flora W
5d ago

Well done !!! You’ve got this and can beat the temptations that you will encounter💪🏼. Stay away from those who pull you down and towards the abyss. Prayers for your strength and your new lease on life with your family 🙏🏻

Reply
6
TeresaLC
5d ago

“More stunts” and “Stupidity” is correct. Congratulations on your milestone to sobriety. You got this. You may have to find new friends and ditch the old ones that bring you down. Good 🍀 luck!

Reply
5
