Bam Margera Finishes 12-Month Treatment Program for Substance Abuse in Florida

Yes, Cameron Herrin definitely needs to be held responsible and pay a price for racing over 100 mph on Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard and killing a mother and her toddler. But adding another tragic loss is not the answer. Our current system does little to teach necessary life lessons, that young men like Herrin obviously lack, and does nothing to help victims, past or future. Herrin’s punishment should not only fit the crime, but serve some purpose. He should lose his driving privilege for 24 years. He should be required to spend community service time helping rehabilitate car accident victims, or assist with grief counseling work. A portion of his wages for the next 24 years should be garnished and sent to help families that have suffered similar losses. A young life wasted in prison for 24 years accomplishes none of these things and does nothing to bring back the unimaginable loss suffered. But using those 24 years more productively would hold Herrin accountable, provide some form of reparation, and potentially help victims of similar tragedies.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO