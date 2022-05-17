Truck rear-ends school bus dropping off children in Kemp
A pick-up truck driver is being treated at a Dallas hospital after he rear-ended a stopped Kemp school bus Monday.
The bus was on the afternoon route on FM 3396 when it stopped to drop off some kids. Suddenly, the bus was rear-ended by a pick-up.
The driver of the truck was taken to Baylor Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus driver and two children still aboard were not hurt.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 0