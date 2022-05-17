ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Man drowned at Lewisville Lake identified as boater who fell in while docking

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skqXi_0fgoXLf800

The man who drowned at Lewisville Lake Sunday night has now been identified as a Lewisville man named Carlos Martinez.

Reports say witnesses were watching Martinez bring a boat into the dock at Lewisville Lake Park on the south side of the Lake. They reportedly saw Martinez lean out to reach for the dock to slow the boat when he fell in and went under.

Divers pulled Martinez from the water and rushed him to Medical City Lewisville where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He died about four hours later.

Firefighters say Martinez was not wearing a flotation device when he fell in the water.

