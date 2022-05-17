Coppell parents angry over viral video showing boy putting choke-hold on classmate

Some Coppell school parents are irate after seeing a viral video showing one middle school boy putting a choke-hold on another in the lunchroom at Coppell Middle School.

According to reports, the video from last week started making the rounds over the weekend, sparking angry demands that Coppell ISD administrators do something.

Parents Sonika Kukreja and Kamlesh Pritmani tell NBCDFW it is their son who received harsher punishment by the school even though in the video he appears to be the victim.

Watch the video here . CAUTION: Vulgar language, violence.

Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt has issued a statement saying, "Because of student privacy laws and this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot share any further specifics on this situation or student discipline matters. What we can say is that this incident is being investigated and addressed by the school and the district according to the CISD Student Code of Conduct."

