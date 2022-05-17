ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Coppell parents angry over viral video showing boy putting choke-hold on classmate

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owHZt_0fgoXKmP00

Some Coppell school parents are irate after seeing a viral video showing one middle school boy putting a choke-hold on another in the lunchroom at Coppell Middle School.

According to reports, the video from last week started making the rounds over the weekend, sparking angry demands that Coppell ISD administrators do something.

Parents Sonika Kukreja and Kamlesh Pritmani tell NBCDFW it is their son who received harsher punishment by the school even though in the video he appears to be the victim.

Watch the video here . CAUTION: Vulgar language, violence.

Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt has issued a statement saying, "Because of student privacy laws and this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot share any further specifics on this situation or student discipline matters. What we can say is that this incident is being investigated and addressed by the school and the district according to the CISD Student Code of Conduct."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Education
Coppell, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Choke#Coppell Isd#Nbcdfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Classes canceled at Frisco high school after campus vandalism

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco's Memorial High School was forced to end their school year a couple days early due to a vandalism incident. A message sent to parents said the school was experiencing air quality issues. Early Thursday morning cleaning crews packed inside the building to tackle clearing/repairing the damage.  Social media videos appear to show a senior prank gone wrong. It clearly shows Memorial High with floors covered in toilet paper. There were also multiple fire extinguishers set off, security cameras wrapped in plastic, walls plastered with sticky notes, and other acts of vandalism.  The damage is estimated in...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Memorial High School closed today due to vandalism

Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,
FRISCO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy