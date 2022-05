WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN FOR TODAY FOR INLAND LOCATIONS, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF PROVIDENCE UNTIL 8PM — PROVIDENCE AND KENT COUNTIES IN RHODE ISLAND AND NORTHERN BRISTOL COUNTY IN MASSACHUSETTS. HEAT INDICES (FEELS LIKE TEMPS) IN THOSE AREAS WILL BE BETWEEN 95 AND 100 INTO SUNDAY EVENING. Great beach...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 HOURS AGO