ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad man accused of stealing search and rescue dogs

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYfWl_0fgoWAUQ00

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man accused of stealing three search and rescue dogs. Carlsbad police say Jon Green broke into the home of his estranged ex-girlfriend, stole her car keys, then stole her maroon Ford Expedition from a hospice facility where she was having a brief meeting.

Plans in place for a new interstate between Texas and New Mexico

In the car, with the doors locked and air conditioning on, were three trained search and rescue dogs. One of those dogs is pregnant and due to give birth soon. Dr. Kim Lark, the owner of the vehicle, says she believes Green took the dogs to retaliate against her and the dogs may be in danger.

Carlsbad police is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Green or the dogs to contact them at (575) 885-2111 or Detective Jim Devlin at (575) 885-21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Roswell police searching for armed robbery suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery at an Allsup’s store on May 10. They say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. when the suspect tried to buy alcohol at the store. The employee would not sell to him because he believed the suspect wasn’t […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Alabama man charged with murder in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Alabama man has been arrested for murder in Eddy County. Just before midnight Sunday, Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an oil field site on Longhorn Road where they found Avery Weathers from Louisiana shot to death. Tevin Morrissette was identified as the shooter. Investigators say the two had been drinking and […]
EDDY COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
Carlsbad, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, NM
rdrnews.com

City landfill closes briefly after accident

The city of Roswell landfill on West Brasher Road was closed for a short time Tuesday morning after a truck rolled over. At about 9 a.m., according to city Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth, a city Solid Waste Department grapple truck driving on a road at the landfill went off the edge and rolled over.
ROSWELL, NM
KOAT 7

One arrested in Eddy County oil field death

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — One man has been charged with murder following a death in an Eddy County oil field. According to the Eddy County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an oil field on Sunday to investigate a person who was found unconscious and not breathing. The Office of the Medical Investigator later pronounced that man dead. Officials identified the victim as Avery Weathers of Louisiana.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Stolen 'Search & Rescue' dogs spotted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Three stolen search and rescue dogs were spotted in Amarillo. According to police, the dogs were stolen Thursday morning in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Kim Lark left them locked in her SUV with the A/C running while she ran into a hospice facility for a few minutes.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Hospice#Property Crime#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Hobbs man charged with 2 counts of homicide by vehicle

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have arrested 25-year-old Euden Avila for his role in a three-vehicle collision that killed two people. Police were sent out around 4:40 p.m. on May 8 in reference to a vehicle crash. While investigating, police were notified of a three-vehicle collision with injuries involving the same vehicle nearby. Hobbs EMS responded […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad grandmother charged in her 12-year-old grandson’s deadly overdose is out of jail for now. Kellie Smith and her daughter Alexis are both facing charges after Alexis’s son Brent Sullivan died in September from a fentanyl overdose. According to court documents, Kellie Smith was released from jail pending trial after posting bond. […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire destroys mobile homes outside Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire destroyed four mobile homes in Chaves County. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Monksdale Rd. and Main Street just outside the Roswell city limits. Several fire departments in the area were called to contain it. No one was hurt. The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the cause […]
ROSWELL, NM
rdrnews.com

Area leaders share concerns with lawmakers

New Mexico and Chaves County have received a lot of money for capital projects in recent years, with the state expecting to receive $3.8 billion more from the federal infrastructure law passed in November. But state legislators heard Friday morning about some of the challenges that exist in expending money,...
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Roswell man found dead in Oklahoma

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspicious death of a New Mexico man in Oklahoma is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). On April 29, the body of 30-year-old Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods of Roswell was found in a vacant home near Dill City, Oklahoma. On May 3, the body was identified […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy