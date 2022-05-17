ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 beginner tips for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

By Ryan Woodrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
It’s hard to know what to expect going into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. All the standard battle royale hallmarks are there: a slowly closing play area, having to scavenge equipment on the ground, and player elimination, but there’s more beneath the surface in this game. The different archetypes let you mix things up from game to game with unique abilities, not to mention the lives system.

When you’re starting out, it can be easy to get lost in the sea of complex mechanics, with new ones being added in regular patches, so we’ve put some tips together to help you get to grips with the game quickly. There’s a tutorial that will walk you through the basics, but we’ll tell you everything you need to know to get the edge in a real game.

Know your archetypes

When you first boot up the game, before you’ve even seen the start screen, the game will ask you to choose an archetype, which is essentially your PvP class. This choice doesn’t lock you into anything, but it’s still good to know what you’re in for ahead of time, as your archetype determines your abilities and your resonance which lets you get stat buffs during games.

There are currently four different clans to choose from most of which have two archetypes each, they are:

  • Brujah – Brute and Vandal.
  • Nosferatu – Sabotuer and Prowler.
  • Toreador – Siren and Muse.
  • Ventrue – Enforcer.

Each clan has its specialities, much like the original Vampire: The Masquerade. Brujah focus on head-on combat encounters, Nosferatu prefer a stealthy approach, Toreador use their abilities to charm NPCs and heal allies, and Ventrue can tank all kinds of damage. The Brujah classes are best for beginners, but pick whatever suits you best.

Use Heightened Senses often

The primary ability that every archetype has is Heightened Senses. This sends out a pulse that scans the nearby area highlighting NPCs, items, weapons, and enemies. This is a vital tool in the toolkit because of how crowded Bloodhunt’s map is, crucial items can be hidden in all sorts of nooks and crannies that you don’t want to miss. You should be using this whenever you’re on the prowl for goodies and before you enter any major area just to make sure you’re not walking into an ambush.

Melee combat is worthwhile

In a game where guns and magic are everywhere, it may seem like melee weapons are a waste of time, but don’t be so quick to write them off. If you get the drop on an enemy, melee attacks can be extremely powerful, but more than that, some classes are built around getting up close and personal with your opponents. The Vandal is the best example of this. They get damage resistance when in close range of an enemy, and they have the powerful Earth Shock ability which crushes anyone in its path.

Diablerie downed opponents when possible

Once an opponent is on the ground, you need to do something about them quickly. After 20 seconds, a downed player will automatically revive with minimal health, unlike Fortnite, where you need a squad to come and help you. Letting enemies crawl away could quickly spell disaster for you. You could just shoot them to keep them down, but that doesn’t achieve much, instead perform a Diablerie on them.

The button prompt will appear when you’re close enough to start a quick animation where you absorb the soul and lifeforce of your opponent. Doing this is hugely beneficial, as it regenerates your health and gives you a new resonance slot to help you gain even more power. However, be careful, as while this animation is quick you are vulnerable while it’s happening, so make sure you’re in the clear before doing it.

Maintain the high ground

Prague is a crowded map. The city streets are thin and dense, and even the outskirts contain building sites and interweaving passages. Aimlessly wandering the streets is sure to get you killed, so use your advanced mobility and get as high as possible as quickly as possible. Camping up on the rooftops won’t be good all the time, but on the whole, you should always favour the high ground so you can get the drop on enemies easily.

Learn one location in its entirety

Rather than dropping into the map from on high like most other battle royales, Bloodhunt will spawn you on the ground, however, you can choose what spot you want to spawn in. There are plenty of notable locations around the map, so take the time to learn the ins and outs of one of them when you’re first starting out. If you pick the same area to spawn every time and get a solid understanding of the lay of the land, then you’re going to immediately have an advantage over everyone nearby.

Hunt in a pack

When playing on a team, it can be hard to know what strategy is best for success. In some games, like Apex Legends you’ll be better off covering a wide area to gather as much loot as possible, but Bloodhunt isn’t that kind of game. Things are very claustrophobic in Prague, so staying packed tightly together is the best idea. Not only does it ensure you’ll always have a numbers advantage in a fight, but there are plenty of supportive abilities you can use to cover each other. Play your cards right and you’ll be able to tear an opponent to shreds before they know you’re there.

Approach The Entity with caution

With vampires come vampire hunters, and that’s the role The Entity fulfils in Bloodhunt. Acting essentially as the Vatican’s private military, they’re patrolling the streets of Prague with the goal of wiping out any vampire they see. These NPCs can be a great source of loot if you take them out, but you need to be careful. One Entity soldier isn’t a problem, but they always group up and you don’t want to get overwhelmed. What’s more, all that noise is going to draw attention from other players, so be on guard for anyone trying to swoop in and take all the loot you earned.

Feed on NPCs

Like in any multiplayer game, the passive NPCs are easily ignored, but doing that in Bloodhunt would be denying yourself a valuable resource. The NPC civilians, or ‘mortals’ as the game rather dramatically calls them, are free health packs waiting to be burst open. Feeding on a mortal fully heals you, and if you can find a special one, you’re in for a treat. These NPCs are what fill your resonance slots, boosting the power and/or recharge time of your abilities.

Don’t trigger a bloodhunt

Despite being the name of the game, bloodhunts are a bad thing if they happen to you in Bloodhunt. These events will see your character outlined in red to any enemies in the nearby area, including letting them see you through walls. They’ll immediately put you on the defensive, and may quickly result in your death.

To avoid triggering them, you need to play as you always should in Vampire: The Masquerade and remain hidden. A bloodhunt is triggered whenever a mortal sees you use your vampiric powers. This includes any of your abilities, doing a Diablerie on someone, and feeding on other mortals. Shooting and fighting normally is fine, but always check for mortals that can see you before you do something supernatural.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

