Schuylkill Haven, PA

Farm tractor crashes, spilling liquid manure

Times News
 5 days ago

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported investigating the crash of a farm tractor which was pulling a manure spreader. Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:22 p.m. on May 13 along Moyers Station Road...

www.tnonline.com

NorthcentralPA.com

Fatal motorcycle accident in Northumberland County claims life of Muncy man

West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A 63-year-old motorcyclist of Muncy died after he was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday in Northumberland County. State Police at Milton say shortly before 6:30 p.m., John F. Barlett failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages building in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators are searching for a cause after a late-night fire in Northumberland County. Flames broke out along the 600 block of North Franklin Street in Shamokin around 10 p.m. Friday night. A photo from a viewer shows flames shooting from the upper floors. The stretch of...
SHAMOKIN, PA
MyChesCo

Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Times News

Police report hit-and-run crashes

State police reported on two hit-and-run crashes investigated by troopers. • State police at Lehighton reported on May 16 at 12:56 p.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of Trachsville Hill Road and Pohopoco Drive in Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Franklin E. Althouse, 32, of Palmerton, was driving...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 killed in Richland Twp. multi-vehicle crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - One person is dead following a crash in Bucks County. It happed around 1 p.m. Friday about one mile south of Tollgate Road on Route 309 in Richland Twp. The Bucks Co. Coroner confirms they were called to the scene of the crash. Multiple vehicles were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State Police Report - May 21, 2022

— — — Esteban Gomez, 31, of Newport was cited by state police for criminal mischief. He allegedly smashed the windshield on a 2007 Chevrolet Impala belonging to a Millerstown woman at 3:25 p.m., April 23, on Joshua Boulevard, Wheatfield Twp. The windshield was valued at $600. —...
NEWPORT, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change as needed during COVID-19 mitigation or due to changes in the weather:. Carbon County. • Nesquehoning Borough, Route 54 at Route 209, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pediatric high fall Sunday morning in Tamaqua. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Broad street. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center in Allentown. Tamaqua police are investigating the incident.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Student brings steak knife to school

A Schuylkill County teen has been charged with bringing a steak knife to his school. State police at Schuylkill Haven said an 18-year-old male from Ashland, a student at the Schuylkill Intermediate School along Maple Avenue, in Norwegian Township, was charged for the incident on May 10. Troopers responded to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Garage damaged in fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Grantville this morning, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters were called to put out a fire on the roof of a garage in a salvage yard along Jonestown Road in East Hanover Township where cars were being worked on, according to officials at the scene.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man gets 6 to 15 years for causing fatal accident in which drugs were involved

SUNBURY - A Schuylkill County man has been sentenced to 6 to 15 years state prison on charges stemming from a fatal accident in 2018. Christopher Weston, 40, of Shenandoah, had pleaded guilty in February to charges of homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession with intent to deliver 27 grams of methamphetamine and driving under the influence.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon man given prison term or unauthorized use of auto

A Carbon County man was sentenced to a county prison term on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of authorized use of a motor vehicle. Stephen Richard Lassell Jr., 32, of Lehighton, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve 9 to 23 months in prison on the charge.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Three Mile Island facility trespassers

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple reports of trespassing of a Three Mile Island training facility. State Police say they’re investigating reports of individuals trespassing and entering the facilities near the defunct nuclear power plant that was the scene of a near-catastrophic meltdown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

State police search for missing girl in Schuylkill

State police at Frackville are asking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who went out her bedroom window Friday night in New Ringgold. The girl was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in her residence. Her parents discovered she was missing on Saturday morning at approximately. 5 a.m....
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
WBRE

Three businesses did not card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in Sullivan and Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Thursday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct ten compliance checks to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon coroner seeks Palmerton man’s relatives

The Carbon County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for next of kin. Lawrence Brown, 77, of Palmerton, was pronounced deceased on Saturday at 4:51 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon Campus. The death is due to natural causes. Anyone with...
PALMERTON, PA

