Juicy Heads & Spicy Tails Crawfish & More now open in Humble

Owner Albert Soto is hosting a soft opening for his new seafood restaurant, La Palapa, May 19-22. Located at 6507 FM 2920, Spring, La Palapa offers fresh seafood dishes with a Latin flair with menu items ranging from fried calamari and baja tacos to octopus carpaccio and shrimp empanadas. Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar with a selection of micheladas, mojitos, margaritas and signature cocktails as well as beer and wine. Throughout the soft opening, patrons can enjoy a 15% discount on all food and beverages as well as complementary chips and salsa. daily. Soto noted he hopes to host a grand opening celebration June 3. 281-205-7176. www.restaurantlapalapa.com.
