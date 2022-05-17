ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juicy Heads & Spicy Tails Crawfish & More now open in Humble

By Hannah Zedaker
 5 days ago
Juicy Heads & Spicy Tails Crawfish & More celebrated its grand opening April 29 in Humble. Located at 1502 First St. E., Ste. G, the eatery offers a menu of crawfish, Dungeness crabs, boiled shrimp, shrimp and fish...

Beard Papa's celebrates one year in Sugar Land

Beard Papa’s, a cream puff store, celebrated its one-year anniversary March 13 at 3516 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land. At Beard Papa’s, patrons first pick a cream puff shell—available in chocolate, green tea, honey butter, strawberry and other flavors—and then select either vanilla, green tea or chocolate filling.
SUGAR LAND, TX
La Palapa now serving up fresh seafood in Spring

Owner Albert Soto is hosting a soft opening for his new seafood restaurant, La Palapa, May 19-22. Located at 6507 FM 2920, Spring, La Palapa offers fresh seafood dishes with a Latin flair with menu items ranging from fried calamari and baja tacos to octopus carpaccio and shrimp empanadas. Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar with a selection of micheladas, mojitos, margaritas and signature cocktails as well as beer and wine. Throughout the soft opening, patrons can enjoy a 15% discount on all food and beverages as well as complementary chips and salsa. daily. Soto noted he hopes to host a grand opening celebration June 3. 281-205-7176. www.restaurantlapalapa.com.
SPRING, TX
The Taste of Louisiana Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Guests will experience 360 degrees of Louisiana food, music, and culture at The Taste of Louisiana Festival. The event will feature live performances by Big Freedia, The Soul Rebels, Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias, Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws, Keyun & The Zydeco Masters, and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sunshine’s Vegan opens in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Family, friends, and loyal customers attended the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Sunshine’s Vegan restaurant. Sunshine’s Health Food Store & Vegetarian Deli has served the Houston community for over 30 years and opened its second location, located at 1202 Lockwood, on Saturday. “I never imagined,...
HOUSTON, TX
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: River Oaks District

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. This walkable mixed-use district brought an added dose...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Taste of Louisiana and 5 Year Anniversary Burger Bash

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. The Taste of Louisiana Festival 2022 at Crown Festival Park. Crawfish. Boudin. Beer. It’s all up for grabs at the 7th annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival over in Sugar Land. Enjoy mudbugs and adult beverages in the Crawfish and Beer Garden, shop the Artisan Market and enjoy Brass and Bounce on the Bourbon Street "Experience New Orleans" Stage, a traditional Second line featuring New Orlean's own Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, and Zydeco and Blues in the Crawfish and Beer Tent. Tickets are $25 GA and $55 VIP.
HOUSTON, TX
Gong Cha tea shop opening this summer in Cy-Fair

A new location of Gong Cha tea shop is slated to open this summer at 9105 W. Sam Houston Parkway N., Ste. 600, Houston. The business offers boba, milk tea, tea lattes, slush drinks, milk coffee, brewed teas and bubble waffles. 346-291-3440. www.gongchausa.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a...
HOUSTON, TX
7 events to attend in Katy from May 21 to June 18

Looking for things to do in Katy centered around arts, entertainment and history? Check out these events happening around the city between May 21 and June 18. The annual Haiti Flag Day picnic hosted by Houston Haitians United will be held at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park. The event will celebrate the adoption of the Haitian flag and its independence from France with traditional food, music and family-friendly activities. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park, 4025 Eldridge Parkway, Houston. 832-945-1448. www.houstonhaitiansunited.org.
KATY, TX
This Home For Sale in Magnolia, Texas Has The Best Swim Up Bar Ever!

Everyone knows that summertime in Texas means hot temperatures, which means you need a nice shaded area to cool off and you will find that and so much more included in the home for sale in Magnolia, Texas. If you're not familiar with Magnolia, Texas it is located Northwest of Houston and it's much more calm atmosphere compared to what you would find in the big city. While this beautiful home comes with a huge price tag it might also come with the nicest swim up bars you have ever seen in your life.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Prime Bistro, formerly Prime 101 Steakhouse, holds grand opening in Montgomery

Prime Bistro, formerly called Prime 101 Steakhouse, had its grand opening May 2 at 19786 Hwy. 105, Montgomery to celebrate its new name and owner. Jennifer Daniel, the new owner and general manager, said she used to run another restaurant in Montgomery, but after the owner closed it, she saw her opportunity to partner with the owner of Prime 101 Steakhouse. Daniel said the restaurant also has a new chef who studied in Europe. 936-448-7809. www.primebistromontgomery.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
