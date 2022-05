Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.

