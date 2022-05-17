Why Scientists Are Turning Molecules Into Music

Q: Why do men’s bicycles have crossbars but not women’s? I’d expect it to be the other way around. —Joan Rosenberg | Annapolis, Maryland. Bicycle designs have gone through many changes. In the early 19th century, velocipedes had low frames that could fit women’s skirts. The penny-farthing bicycles introduced in the 1870s were easier to ride over rough roads, but their enormous front wheels made them hard for women to mount. Safety bicycles did away with those giant wheels in the 1880s, introducing chain-powered rear-wheel drive. Women’s safety bikes had sloping bars, while men’s had crossbars to support more weight. As materials evolved, crossbars became less structurally necessary, and women stopped cycling in big skirts. But old gender conventions still win over comfort, as men may find if they slip forward off their seats. —Arthur Daemmrich, director, Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO