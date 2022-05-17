ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why Scientists Are Turning Molecules Into Music

By Sofia Quaglia
Smithonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Temple, a medical molecular biologist, used to spend a lot of his time in his lab at Western Sydney University in Australia researching new drugs for cancer treatments. He would extract DNA from cells, put it into small tubes, and then add a drug to see where it was binding...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. The best available evidence points to a fairly common stomach bug that isn’t known to cause liver problems in otherwise healthy kids. That virus was detected in the the blood of stricken children but — oddly — it has not been found in their diseased livers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

A Brief History of Red Drink

Is red a flavor? The question can lead to spirited debate in soul food restaurants, at cookouts and in Black homes. For well over a century in African American communities, “red drink” has referred to a variety of highly sweetened, ruby-colored drinks with a berry-citrus flavor profile. The origin of this fixture has long been a mystery. But historians are tracing its roots to West Africa, where people first made red-colored teas from hibiscus flowers and the cola nut some four centuries ago. Among the best known is bissap, which hails from Senegal and has often been used for medicinal and ceremonial purposes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Smithonian

Why Do Only Men’s Bicycles Have Crossbars? And More Questions From Our Readers

Q: Why do men’s bicycles have crossbars but not women’s? I’d expect it to be the other way around. —Joan Rosenberg | Annapolis, Maryland. Bicycle designs have gone through many changes. In the early 19th century, velocipedes had low frames that could fit women’s skirts. The penny-farthing bicycles introduced in the 1870s were easier to ride over rough roads, but their enormous front wheels made them hard for women to mount. Safety bicycles did away with those giant wheels in the 1880s, introducing chain-powered rear-wheel drive. Women’s safety bikes had sloping bars, while men’s had crossbars to support more weight. As materials evolved, crossbars became less structurally necessary, and women stopped cycling in big skirts. But old gender conventions still win over comfort, as men may find if they slip forward off their seats. —Arthur Daemmrich, director, Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

