Dashcam video footage captured a seven-year-old boy crash his parents’ car as he tried to get himself a slushie drink.Youngster Daniel Wittenbach got behind the wheel of the family SUV in Ohio and drove it for several minutes the wrong way down the street before hitting another vehicle.Bemused motorists called 911 to notify police after spotting the youngster in the Kia.“There was a boy driving the wrong way, a small child in a red Kia,” one caller told emergency dispatchers.“He just crashed into another vehicle,” another reported.The video shows Daniel crossing the median, swerving through traffic and around objects...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO