ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Grahm Williams

Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith profound sorrow, the family of Grahm Williams announce his passing. On 4/29/22 he died in his sleep from a previously unknown heart condition. Grahm was 41 and resided in Santa Ynez. Born on July 2, 1980 in Denver, Colorado Grahm shared his birthday with his Grandpa Morris and...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Mayoral Debate Video Wins National Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts’ Mayoral Debate program has won first place recognition for best Virtual Event video in the Hometown Media national contest sponsored by the Alliance for Community Media, the organization that encompasses cable access stations across the U. S.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Ranch Gets a Thumbs Up and a Thumbs Down

Naples, the town that never got built, was back before the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The 19th-century plan for 400 homes on the Gaviota Coast was reduced over the years to 71 homesites called Santa Barbara Ranch, and Tuesday picked up where an appeal hearing in December left off — only one of the many legal battles the development has survived. Why any of this matters is location: Gaviota is the last undeveloped piece of coastal California and a spectacularly beautiful, biologically significant region.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Electrifying Your Home in Santa Barbara

The road to zero carbon is being paved by elected officials, builders, and activists. And an increasingly important part of the journey is getting rid of gas furnaces, water heaters, ranges, and other appliances and replacing them with electric alternatives that make buildings safer, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly ​— ​especially as more renewable power is added to the grid.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | $5,000 a Month for Small Studio Apartment in Santa Barbara?

PASS THE IPECAC: Rats, I have just learned, are gastrointestinally hardwired not to throw up. Higher primates — of which we are one — managed to evolve to our advanced state of sorry-dom only because of a finely tuned hair-trigger collective vomit reflex. If one of us blows, we all blow. If a member of the pack hurls, the presumption is they must have eaten something bad; as a precautionary measure, the rest go violently Vesuvian as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘The War Shirt’

Michael Downey’s remarkable courage and resiliency are fully on display in this intimate one-person show directed by Rod Lathim. As a gay Black man coming of age in California in the 1970s, Downey often felt out of step and ahead of his time. The “war shirt” of the show’s title refers to a Native American tradition that Downey’s father shares with him in a moment of cross-generational connection. Downey’s warm and animated delivery renders his story with great pathos and considerable humor. This virtual performance, filmed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, can be viewed at luketheatre.org.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Brown Pelicans Plagued by Mysterious Condition in Santa Barbara and Ventura

Last weekend, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) retrieved a massive influx of brown pelican patients from all over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The more than 30 birds were rescued from freeways, backyards, and fresh waters — an unusual habitat for brown pelicans — with most of them severely emaciated, weak, and unable to move or fly. SBWCN treated around 100 brown pelicans during all of 2021.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

3 SBPD Officers Awarded the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 18, 2022. Today the Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime selected three Santa Barbara Police Officers for the H. Thomas Guerry Award for valor: Officer Adrian Gutierrez, Officer Christina Ortega, and Officer Davina Valerio. Chief Bernard Melekian presented these Officers with the award. These three Officers responded to a serious structure fire in the 700 block of Spring Street on the morning on November 17, 2021. All three Officers and one community member, rescued a trapped man in a full blown residential structure fire. Without the Officers’ quick thinking and immediate response, it is believed the man trapped would have perished in the blaze (please see initial release included below).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jonata & The Hilt Settle Into Permanent Home

For about 15 years, some of the most expensive and critically beloved wines in Santa Barbara County were made inside of cramped warehouses on the outskirts of Buellton. A chip shot away from the buzzing freeway, these nondescript, nearly windowless buildings were home to Jonata and The Hilt, some bottlings of which commanded $100-plus prices upon release.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Williams
Person
Iain Morris
Santa Barbara Independent

Divine Design at Lonetree in Victoria Court

Michelle Beamer’s Retail Showroom Is a Beautiful New Space for Inspiration. Being in the right place at the right time is often the key to success. As the principal designer at MB Interiors and a faculty member of the interior design department at Santa Barbara City College, Michelle Beamer had long toyed with the idea of opening a retail showroom. Lonetree (lonetreesb.com), her stunning new space stocked with upscale yet comfortable home furnishings, lighting, art, and accessories, comes on the scene just as the downtown Arts District is seeing a renaissance in home design shops and services.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

211 Santa Barbara County Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Since 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation has facilitated the easing of access to programs and services that work to uplift the communities of Santa Barbara County. Connecting these services to those who need them most, creates an opportunity for growth and development for our communities and our nonprofit organizations. 211 Santa Barbara County Program has been a hub for doing just that.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Lowdown on Lotusland

Montecito’s Eccentric Garden Paradise Comes to Life in New Book. Show business ran deep through the veins of Madame Ganna Walska, so when the time finally came to showcase her legendary garden in book form, the pressure was on. And like the creation of Montecito’s extraordinary 37-acre public garden...
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Brooks University#Masons
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Green Mobile Home Park Saved from Foreclosure

“Finally, there’s some good news,” exhaled a much-relieved Rob Fredericks, one of the South Coast’s major players when it comes to managing and building genuinely affordable housing. Fredericks had just put the finishing touches on a complicated deal that will keep the 42-unit Green Mobile Home Park, located on Punta Gorda Street on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, out of foreclosure.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Astronomer Bags a Black Hole

Joseph Farah moves fast. He thinks fast, he talks fast, and he even drives fast. On the weekends, the UCSB grad student and internationally recognized wunderkind of radio astronomy likes to drag race. “It distracts me,” he explained. “It keeps me sane.”. Instead of burning up the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

June Election Endorsements

The Santa Barbara Independent presents its endorsements for the Tuesday, June 7 primary elections. As always, the Independent does not endorse in every race but only in those that we have researched and can confidently suggest a candidate. Thank you for considering our endorsement. Salud Carbajal. U.S. House of Representatives,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Mickey D’s Leaving Santa Barbara’s State Street

In a case of epic coincidences, McDonald’s — the global fast food franchise — announced it was shutting down all operations in Russia the very same week word leaked that McDonald’s operation on the 1200 block of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara would soon be no more. Why Russia is obvious if a bit late, but the reasons for the State Street departure remain murky.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Santa Barbara Independent

Nationwide Infant Formula Shortage Affecting Santa Barbara

Following the voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formula products manufactured by Abbott Nutrition, the country has been thrown into an immense formula shortage — and Santa Barbara is not uniquely positioned. While stores in Santa Barbara such as Target and Costco have begun limiting the number of formula...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Beach Closure Issued for Isla Vista Between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park Due to Sewage Spill

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s Environmental Health Services is issuing a “BEACH CLOSURE” for all recreational water contact between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park due to untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Christy Lozano Calls for an Open, Civil, and Substantive Discussion on the Future of our County Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA: Christy Lozano calls for an open, civil, and substantive discussion on the future of our county schools. This discussion may be labeled a forum or a debate. It can take place in person (better) or over zoom or TV. But it must be hosted by an organization genuinely committed to open, civil, and substantive discussion among the two candidates for County Superintendent of Schools.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carpinteria Limits Big Business

Carpinteria City Council is working on an urgent ordinance that would prevent new chain restaurants and stores from opening in the city in attempts to curb rent increases and keep the small town charm of the community. On Monday, May 16, City Council members discussed local regulations to restrict “formula...
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy