Grahm Williams

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 18, 2022. Today the Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime selected three Santa Barbara Police Officers for the H. Thomas Guerry Award for valor: Officer Adrian Gutierrez, Officer Christina Ortega, and Officer Davina Valerio. Chief Bernard Melekian presented these Officers with the award. These three Officers responded to a serious structure fire in the 700 block of Spring Street on the morning on November 17, 2021. All three Officers and one community member, rescued a trapped man in a full blown residential structure fire. Without the Officers’ quick thinking and immediate response, it is believed the man trapped would have perished in the blaze (please see initial release included below).
