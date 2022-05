The Florida Panthers are on the precipice of being bounced in just the second round of the NHL Playoffs despite ending the regular season as Presidents’ Trophy winners. It seems their regular season luster has vanished here in the postseason, and they now have their backs against the wall following Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which puts them down 3-0 in the series. After the loss, star forward Jonathan Huberdeau got brutally honest on the team’s performance and how they can try to climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO