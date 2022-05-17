7 fascinating LeBron facts we found out after his Twitter Q&A, including a funny Bronny story
It sometimes feels like we know a lot about superstar athletes like LeBron James.
But then, sometimes they open up on social media and we get a few answers to questions we might all have had (or didn’t know we wanted answers to).
That’s what happened on Monday, when the Los Angeles Lakers star decided to do a good old fashioned Q&A on Twitter, asking for folks to ask questions that he’d answer over the course of the day, and I came away with some new knowledge about him.
Let’s run down a few of the answers you might similarly find fascinating:
1
We learned his toughest on-court moment
2
He'd be in an all-time dunk contest
We’d all get what we’ve been waiting for since he started playing — he’d be an unreal dunk contest dunker!
But people noticed one guy missing:
3
He'd beat Tom Brady at hockey
We’d all tune in for this one.
4
This Bronny story is funny
And yes, he still wants to play with Bronny in the NBA:
5
He's not retiring anytime soon
6
Who would he beat Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with?
Love this answer.
