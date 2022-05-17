ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 fascinating LeBron facts we found out after his Twitter Q&A, including a funny Bronny story

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1hXS_0fgoV3MN00

It sometimes feels like we know a lot about superstar athletes like LeBron James.

But then, sometimes they open up on social media and we get a few answers to questions we might all have had (or didn’t know we wanted answers to).

That’s what happened on Monday, when the Los Angeles Lakers star decided to do a good old fashioned Q&A on Twitter, asking for folks to ask questions that he’d answer over the course of the day, and I came away with some new knowledge about him.

Let’s run down a few of the answers you might similarly find fascinating:

1

We learned his toughest on-court moment

2

He'd be in an all-time dunk contest

We’d all get what we’ve been waiting for since he started playing — he’d be an unreal dunk contest dunker!

But people noticed one guy missing:

3

He'd beat Tom Brady at hockey

We’d all tune in for this one.

4

This Bronny story is funny

And yes, he still wants to play with Bronny in the NBA:

5

He's not retiring anytime soon

6

Who would he beat Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with?

Love this answer.

7

He's a Luka Doncic fan!

