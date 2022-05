Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has shared a video on his Twitter account that offers a quick look at the R1S electric SUV's interior, more specifically the trunk and rear seats. The two-minute video appears to be shot with a phone by RJ himself on the factory floor in Normal, Illinois, and focuses on the rear end of an R1S flaunting a vivid Red Canyon paint. Focusing on the back of the SUV makes sense since the front half of the car is pretty much identical with that of the R1T pickup truck.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO