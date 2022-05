New Jersey on Saturday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 4,015 new confirmed positive tests as the seven-day average continues to compared to a month ago. The average was 3,960 on Saturday, up 10% from a week ago and up 139% from a month ago. Though the statewide rate of transmission dropped slightly Saturday to 1.25 compared to 1.28 the prior day. When the transmission rate is over 1, that means each new case is leading to at least one additional case and the outbreak is expanding.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO