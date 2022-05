Deborah James, also known as Bowelbabe and host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast, has been honoured with a Damehood. The 40-year-old, who earlier this week announced she is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer, said on Thursday she was "blown away and crying at the honour". According to the Sun, who reportedly led calls for her to be recognised, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and No10 Downing Street, pulled out all the stops to make it happen.

