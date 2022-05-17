I-25 reopens near Loveland following crash

LOVELAND, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado State Patrol says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open at US-34 following a crash.

CSP said a semi rolled into a guardrail on the interstate around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash damaged the guardrail and crews spent a few hours repairing it.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.