I-25 reopens near Loveland following crash
LOVELAND, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado State Patrol says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open at US-34 following a crash.
CSP said a semi rolled into a guardrail on the interstate around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash damaged the guardrail and crews spent a few hours repairing it.See travel times and delays
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
