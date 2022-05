MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Hot and humid again today. A couple of cities will see a heat index over 100 degrees. Florence and Lumberton are likely to break their high-temperature records today. The forecast for Florence is 98 degrees and the record is 97 degrees, and Lumberton is forecasted 99/100 degrees and the record is 98 degrees.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO