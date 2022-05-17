ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JD.com Registers 18% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By JD Retail; Beats Consensus

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JD.com, Inc JD reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $37.8 billion, beating the consensus of $34.8 billion. JD Segment Performance: JD.com's net product revenue grew 16.6% Y/Y to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BMO Capital Raises Price Target For Computer Modelling Group

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson raised the price target for Computer Modelling Group CMG CMDXF to C$6 from C$5.50. The analyst maintained the Market Perform rating on CMG’s shares. Gibson stated that CMG reported in-line Q4 results, as stable North American operations combined with modest upticks Internationally are moving...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Jd Retail#Inc Jd#Jd Segment Performance#Y Y
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money. When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $260M Of 3 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

You May Want To Invest In Real Estate While You Still Can

Large investors have dominated the commercial real estate market for practically ever, while average individuals have typically been able to find opportunities in the single-family and small multifamily space fairly easily. However, when a major opportunity presents itself, institutions are quick to pour their vast resources into capturing and controlling...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

INVESTOR NOTICE: Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Class Action Lawsuit – UPST

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST securities between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until July 12, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Upstart class action lawsuit. Commenced on May 13, 2022, the Upstart class action lawsuit charges Upstart and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Ward v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02856 (N.D. Cal.). A subsequently-filed complaint, Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02973, is also pending in the Northern District of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Netflix, Coinbase, Apple, Rivian And A Biotech Scooped Up By Cathie Wood

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. It was another difficult week for investors as stock prices continued to fall amid high volatility. It was the eighth straight weekly loss for the Dow industrials, the longest weekly losing streak for the index since 1932. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced their seventh consecutive weekly declines, a streak that hasn't been seen since 2001. All three indexes saw losses of close to 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sees This Technology Accelerating GDP Growth To 50% Per Year

Noted fund manager and Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood on Saturday suggested that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will likely give a strong lift to economic growth. The fund manager is of the view that a breakthrough in AGI will lead to the acceleration of GDP within the next six to 12 years. The analyst estimates that GDP growth will increase from the 3-5% year-over-year rate currently to 30-50% per year. "New DNA will win,' she added.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where to Earn the Highest Interest Rates on Ethereum

Looking to earn interest on your Ethereum? Hodlnaut now offers up to 13.86% APY on eight cryptocurrencies namely BTC, WBTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, USDT, UST, and LUNA. They have also revised their interest rates. You can refer here for more information. The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on Ethereum became so...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Healthpeak Properties

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Options May Have To Do With The S&P 500's Weakness — And Why The Sell-Off Is Orderly

Friday marked the roll off of $460 billion in derivatives across single stocks and $855 billion of S&P 500-linked contracts, according to a Bloomberg report. What It Means: Heading into this event, market participants sought protection and were well-hedged. During this latest episode of equity market weakness, unlike in the past, participants were not feverishly demanding protection and, at the same time, volatility has been well-supplied.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Analysts View Nvidia Ahead Of Its Quarterly Results

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained NVIDIA Corp NVDA with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $370 to $250 (58% upside). The Overweight rating factored in Rakers' positive stance on NVIDIA's competitive positioning in gaming GPUs and expanding growth opportunities in the data center (GPUs and the potential leverage of acquiring Arm), HPC, and emerging/expanding AI opportunities (autonomous vehicles, healthcare, robotics).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Best USDC Interest Rates

Looking for the best interest rates for your savings? Hodlnaut now offers up to 13.86% APY on eight cryptocurrencies namely BTC, WBTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, USDT, UST, and LUNA. They have also revised their interest rates. You can refer here for more information. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to a certain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Hershey?

Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) short percent of float has risen 16.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy