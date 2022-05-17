ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Healthy Fast-Food Company Reports Expanding Its Global Reach

By Ernest Dela Aglanu
 5 days ago
For many people, the mere mention of fast food paints a picture of obesity, but Muscle Maker Inc. GRIL says that it prides itself on serving healthier foods.

Reportedly unlike giants such as Wendy’s Co. WEN, McDonald’s Corp. MCD and Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, Muscle Maker states that it has been dishing up distinct, “healthier for you” foods for nearly three decades.

Customers choose from an array of “healthier for you” versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes that feature grass-fed beef, lean turkey, chicken breast, ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options.

Founded in 1995, the New Jersey-based company owns the Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Superfit Foods meal prep and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke brands. Focused On Pokemoto Growth?

Muscle Maker reports that it plans to expand through franchising. However, to “seed” new markets, it will open company-owned and operated locations in key markets.

Here are some of the significant expansion activities Muscle Maker reported in the first quarter of 2022:

Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Grows Mississippi Market

After kicking off the year with the expansion of its executive team and adding a franchise sales and training team to support growth, Muscle Maker’s newest subsidiary, Pokemoto, announced on Jan. 19 that it had signed two franchise agreements in Mississippi.

The agreements brought the total of new Pokemoto franchise and development agreements to 27 since November 2021 — a growth rate of more than 250%.

In this same timeframe, Muscle Maker also signed a 40-unit Muscle Maker Grill restaurant development agreement in Saudi Arabia, increasing the company’s international pipeline.

Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Expands Into Florida With Three New Franchise Agreements

Pokemoto signed three new franchise agreements in southwest Florida, bringing the total of new deals signed to 30 since November 2021.

Pokemoto Sees Future Location Growth with 40 New Locations Inked, Open or Under Construction

Pokemoto also reached a new franchise agreement in Connecticut, the brand’s core market with the strongest presence of eateries. With this latest addition, Connecticut now has 15 Pokemoto locations.

Pokemoto Opens First of Six locations in Florida Market

Pokemoto opened its first Florida location in Miami Beach in February.

The South Florida ghost kitchen is in a new food court that will have kiosks for guests to order directly. Third-party delivery apps will handle delivery orders.

The location will serve Pokemoto and other ghost kitchen menu items to satisfy the Miami Beach audience.

Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Enters New Jersey — New Hoboken Franchise Agreement Signed

Pokemoto entered the New Jersey market in March, inking a franchise deal to open a restaurant in Hoboken.

Pokemoto has signed 32 new franchise agreements since November 2021 and continues to focus its growth strategy on franchising as it opens company-owned locations in select markets.

Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Expands in Rhode Island — Five New Agreements Signed

Pokemoto wrapped up March with five new franchise agreements in Rhode Island.

Pokemoto has now signed 37 new franchise or development agreements since November 2021.

