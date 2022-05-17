ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Prison escapee caught in Rutherford County

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tI5kM_0fgoS2eh00

RAELIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An escapee from the Orange County Correctional Center is back in custody.

Officials said Tyrell K. Dickey was caught around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Lake Lure.

Dickey escaped from the correctional center and was discovered missing after 11 p.m. Monday.

Officials said he was serving a seven-year sentence for felony breaking and entering.

According to officials, Dickey will now be taken to a higher custody level facility. He will also be charged with felony escape.

Officials said they are investigating how Dickey escaped.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

