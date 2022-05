A judge in Oakland County has denied an effort by the city of Auburn Hills to force the entity that oversees the SMART bus millage to hold a meeting and allow the city to effectively withdraw from the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Daniel O'Brien's order denying the city's request appears to put up a major hurdle in the city's attempt to remove itself from the Oakland County Public Transportation Authority, or OCPTA, which...

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO