ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo first responders host Safety Town environment, event

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BByKA_0fgoR8uq00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that it has teamed up with other agencies to open Safety Town on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for local elementary students.

The Safety Town learning environment, said the department, will be available at the Randall County Fire Station 1, located at 1111 TX-335 Loop. Admission will be open to the public and free of charge, with no need to sign up to participate.

Department officials asked those in the community to drop by and noted that they expect to see a few thousand children over the two-day event.

Other agencies involved in providing the Safety Town environment and event, according to the Amarillo Fire Department, included:

  • Amarillo Police Department
  • Amarillo Emergency Communications Center
  • Potter-Randall 9-1-1
  • Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
  • AC Police Department
  • Canyon Police Department
  • Canyon Fire Department
  • Pottery County Sheriff
  • Potter Fire-Rescue
  • Randall County Fire
  • Randall County Sheriff
  • Texas Forest Service
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Amarillo Medical Services
  • Window on a Wider World
  • LifeStar
  • Xcel Energy

MyHighPlains.com’s own Chief Meteorologist John Harris is also expected to participate.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire responds to 6 total fires Thursday evening, Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding six fires that were reported in the Amarillo area between Thursday and Friday morning. Thursday (May 19) 3100 block of Fleetwood Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Fleetwood in the Paramount neighborhood […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
County
Randall County, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Randall County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Forest Service#Safety Town
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Extension Center at Amarillo will announce move to Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center (TAMAREC) at Amarillo will host a press conference about the center’s move to West Texas A&M University’s campus. According to a TAMAREC press release, the event will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the West Texas A&M Old Main building on […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Elections employee honored for 50 years of service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Elections Administration recently honored Piedad Arebalo, a Potter County Elections worker who has worked elections in the county for 50 years Officials from the county honored Arebalo on Friday, according to a news release from the county. Arebalo has been working elections for Potter County since 1972. The […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police searching for missing Texline woman last heard from in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. According to a news release from the department, 23-year-old Miranda Jasmine Montanez, a Texline resident, was reported missing through the Amarillo Police Department on April 26. She reportedly made contact with a family member […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials announce changes to Tri-State Fair & Rodeo schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Tri-State Fairgrounds, an announcement will be held Friday at 2 p.m. to detail upcoming schedule changes for the 2022 Fair & Rodeo. “These changes are considerably different from how entertainment has been handled for the Fair for many years,” said officials when announcing the informational event, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter, Randall counties report early voting totals for May 24 Runoff Election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter and Randall counties released information regarding how many residents participated in early voting for the upcoming May 24 Runoff Election. Participants in the May 24 runoff election will be able to participate in a number of races, depending on where they live and whether they are voting on […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy