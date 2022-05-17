Amarillo first responders host Safety Town environment, event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that it has teamed up with other agencies to open Safety Town on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for local elementary students.

The Safety Town learning environment, said the department, will be available at the Randall County Fire Station 1, located at 1111 TX-335 Loop. Admission will be open to the public and free of charge, with no need to sign up to participate.

Department officials asked those in the community to drop by and noted that they expect to see a few thousand children over the two-day event.

Other agencies involved in providing the Safety Town environment and event, according to the Amarillo Fire Department, included:

Amarillo Police Department

Amarillo Emergency Communications Center

Potter-Randall 9-1-1

Panhandle Regional Planning Commission

AC Police Department

Canyon Police Department

Canyon Fire Department

Pottery County Sheriff

Potter Fire-Rescue

Randall County Fire

Randall County Sheriff

Texas Forest Service

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Transportation

Amarillo Medical Services

Window on a Wider World

LifeStar

Xcel Energy

MyHighPlains.com’s own Chief Meteorologist John Harris is also expected to participate.