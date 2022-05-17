ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How will California health care workers get state bonuses? Here’s what we know about proposal

By Cathie Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zP2r2_0fgoQooc00

To get retention bonuses proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom , California front-line health care workers will have to be currently employed by one of California’s hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

If the bonuses are approved by the Legislature, the California Department of Health Care Services would oversee distribution of the funds and communicate the process for payment to specified workers via hospitals and nursing facilities, agency spokesman Anthony Cava said.

The governor also recommended that legislators exclude the bonuses from state income taxes.

The payments are part of an $18.1 billion inflation relief package that the governor has proposed in his May budget revision.

In total, Newsom has proposed spending $933 million as a thank-you to health care workers trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of those who have contracted the respiratory illness.

“Program requirements will be developed and communicated, but it is envisioned the state will make base payments of $1,000 for full-time workers and $750 for part-time workers, and will match specified facility payments of up to $500 for full-time workers and up to $750 for part-time workers,” Cava said. “If program participation exceeds available funding, payments will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.”

Newsom’s May budget revision requires legislative approval . The governor and legislature are expected to approve the budget by late June because the current fiscal year ends June 30.

A number of key health care industry groups and unions have applauded the bonuses, including the California Nurses Association, the California Hospital Association and the California Medical Association .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Legislature#Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
SFGate

How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

6K+
Followers
587
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy