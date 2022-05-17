ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Grand jury report criticizes Stitt, Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A grand jury report criticized Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for several circumstances, including releasing an inmate who was later arrested for gruesomely killing three people.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater requested the report from the Oklahoma County Grand Jury in October. The grand jury’s final report, released Thursday, covered several investigations, mostly from 2019 to mid-2021, including one into a Catoosa tag agency that led to felony charges against a state representative and his wife.

The report said Lawrence Anderson, an Oklahoma man who was released early from prison in January 2020 and is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, should never have been released.

Anderson is accused of killing his neighbor and cutting her heart out before killing his uncle and the man’s 4-year-old granddaughter.

According to the report, Anderson was placed on the commutation docket in error. Anderson was denied commutation in January 2019, and should have had to wait three years to be eligible for commutation again, but he reapplied in August 2019 and was placed back on the docket.

The grand jury also heard evidence of four other murders allegedly committed by inmates released as part of a mass commutation.

The grand jury also criticized a meeting they called “grossly improper” that Stitt had with a group of people he would go on to appoint to the Pardon and Parole Board, before their appointments. The report said decisions were made in the meeting about upcoming votes and dismissing the agency’s former director.

The report did note that things have improved at the Pardon and Parole Board since Tom Bates took over as director in 2020.

“At the time of this conversation, the individuals had not taken their seats yet, nor had any taken the required oath of office,” the grand jury report states. “However, such a meeting clearly violates the spirit of the Open Meetings Act, and clearly rendered the future board less than the independent authority contemplated by the Oklahoma Constitution.”

Charlie Hannema, Stitt’s chief of communications, said the meeting was not improper, and the governor was ensuring that his appointees were aligned with his vision.

In a statement, Hannema said the grand jury process was a “sham,” and accused Prater of “targeting his opponents” after deciding not to run for re-election.

“The grand jury process was a sham from the beginning and culminated with a report verifying this was little more than an outgoing prosecutor’s latest abuse of the public’s trust to target his opponents,” Hannema said. “Oklahoma law explicitly prohibits grand juries from making allegations that public officials have engaged in misconduct, and it is clear the outgoing prosecutor took advantage of the citizens who served on this grand jury to unwittingly carry out his partisan feud against Governor Stitt and the Pardon and Parole Board.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
1600kush.com

Bail denied in emotional murder hearing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — In an emotionally charged hearing marked by outbursts from the victim’s supporters, two of whom were removed from the courtroom, a Payne County judge ordered on May 12 that a defendant continue to be held without bail in a fatal shooting outside a barber shop in downtown Stillwater during rush-hour traffic.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bates
Person
Kevin Stitt
KFOR

Former Tryon officials charged for embezzlement and conspiracy crimes

A former Tryon police chief and two other city officials are now charged with embezzlement and conspiracy, after allegedly pocketing nearly $80,000 in funds meant for payroll. The former chief is also being accused of using town funds for personal use and cashing out on dollars meant for the police station.
TRYON, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Juries#State Of Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Oklahoma correctional officer honored for restraining inmate after being stabbed

Oklahoma State Penitentiary officer, Sgt. Dustin Willbanks, was given the 2021 One Voice United Medal of Honor in Washington, D.C. during Law Enforcement Week. The award was for his response Oct. 8, 2021 when an inmate stabbed him in the neck with a pencil. The maximum-security inmate, Willbanks and his partner were escorting, managed to grip the sharpened pencil despite being handcuffed. Willbanks proceeded to help restrain the inmate before anyone else could be hurt, all while the pencil remained lodged in his throat.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame honorees announced

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame honorees were announced this week. Leon Russell (posthumous), Tulsa. The 2022 Class will be formally inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 17 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy