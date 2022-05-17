Grand jury report criticizes Stitt, Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A grand jury report criticized Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for several circumstances, including releasing an inmate who was later arrested for gruesomely killing three people.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater requested the report from the Oklahoma County Grand Jury in October. The grand jury’s final report, released Thursday, covered several investigations, mostly from 2019 to mid-2021, including one into a Catoosa tag agency that led to felony charges against a state representative and his wife.

The report said Lawrence Anderson, an Oklahoma man who was released early from prison in January 2020 and is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, should never have been released.

Anderson is accused of killing his neighbor and cutting her heart out before killing his uncle and the man’s 4-year-old granddaughter.

According to the report, Anderson was placed on the commutation docket in error. Anderson was denied commutation in January 2019, and should have had to wait three years to be eligible for commutation again, but he reapplied in August 2019 and was placed back on the docket.

The grand jury also heard evidence of four other murders allegedly committed by inmates released as part of a mass commutation.

The grand jury also criticized a meeting they called “grossly improper” that Stitt had with a group of people he would go on to appoint to the Pardon and Parole Board, before their appointments. The report said decisions were made in the meeting about upcoming votes and dismissing the agency’s former director.

The report did note that things have improved at the Pardon and Parole Board since Tom Bates took over as director in 2020.

“At the time of this conversation, the individuals had not taken their seats yet, nor had any taken the required oath of office,” the grand jury report states. “However, such a meeting clearly violates the spirit of the Open Meetings Act, and clearly rendered the future board less than the independent authority contemplated by the Oklahoma Constitution.”

Charlie Hannema, Stitt’s chief of communications, said the meeting was not improper, and the governor was ensuring that his appointees were aligned with his vision.

In a statement, Hannema said the grand jury process was a “sham,” and accused Prater of “targeting his opponents” after deciding not to run for re-election.

“The grand jury process was a sham from the beginning and culminated with a report verifying this was little more than an outgoing prosecutor’s latest abuse of the public’s trust to target his opponents,” Hannema said. “Oklahoma law explicitly prohibits grand juries from making allegations that public officials have engaged in misconduct, and it is clear the outgoing prosecutor took advantage of the citizens who served on this grand jury to unwittingly carry out his partisan feud against Governor Stitt and the Pardon and Parole Board.”

