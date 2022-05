The New York Mets suffered yet another huge injury blow yesterday when it was announced that Max Scherzer will be missing the next 6 to 8 weeks with an oblique strain. Scherzer pulled himself from Wednesday's start after he was experiencing discomfort in his side. He may have in fact prevented a more significant injury by doing so. But now the Mets will have to grind through the next month or two without their two ace pitchers in Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. I am still confident in this Mets team and have been since the start, but these will be tough injuries to overcome. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO