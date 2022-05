The Cleveland Browns were left off the top corner duos conversation by PFF. Apparently, PFF thinks the best corner duos in the NFL belong to either the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, or the Philadelphia Eagles. Nowhere on the list of considerations involved the Cleveland Browns, who some could argue should be on the list with their trio of cornerbacks. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome were the duos most cited as being capable of competing for the top spot, but one could argue that Ward and Greedy Williams is just as enticing for that conversation.

