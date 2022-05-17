Three new Grandstand shows added for Minnesota State Fair 2022

The Minnesota State Fair has announced three more acts for this year's Grandstand Concert Series, including a return for The Beach Boys.

The Mike Love-led band were last at the Minnesota State Fair in 2018, though the group were regulars at The Great Minnesota Get-Together in the 1980s.

They will be joined in their Monday, Aug. 29 show by Motown legends The Temptations, with support provided by Tower of Power.

Also announced for this year's Grandstand Series is Alaskan rockers Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra, who will be supported by Bad Bad Hats at The Current's Music On-A-Stick show on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Rounding out the announcements is a family-friendly show, "Disney Princess – The Concert," which will see an "all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable afternoon of songs, animation and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen, alongside their magical music director and enchanting Prince."

Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 Tickets: $37, $27 (all reserved seating) On sale: 11 a.m. Friday, May 20.

The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Special Guest Tower of Power: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 Tickets: $50, $37 (all reserved seating) On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, May 20.

Disney Princess – The Concert: 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 Tickets: $37, $27 (all reserved seating) On sale: Noon Friday, May 20.

You can get tickets here, or by calling Etix at 800-514-3849.

That means the lineup for this year's Grandstand Concert Series now looks like this: