Presidential Election

Elon Musk has already decided which way he’s voting in the next election

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ws1WS_0fgoMLz900

Elon Musk revealed he's planning to break a habit of a lifetime and vote Republican for the first time in the upcoming elections.

Discussing his concerns about potential political biases in Twitter algorithms, Musk told the All-In podcast on Tuesday that “the reality is that Twitter at this point has a very far-left bias.”

“I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat, and in fact I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically,” he said.

“I might never have voted for a Republican. Now this election, I will.”

The world's richest man didn't clarify if he was referring to the U.S. Presidential election in 2024 or the midterms in November this year.

Musk has spoken out about his grievances with the Biden administration in the past, telling CNBC earlier this year that President Joe Biden had “pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry.”

The Tesla CEO argued in a tweet last week that Biden was only elected as President because “everyone just wanted less drama.”

In March, Musk responded to a tweet from Biden’s verified account that outlined achievements by Ford and General Motors in the elective vehicle space, pointing out Tesla’s accomplishments as an EV maker.

Back in January, Musk complained that his company was left out of an official White House video that promoted electric vehicles and featured GM CEO Mary Barra.

It came after Musk described the administration as “not the friendliest”, following a White House meeting with automakers that excluded Tesla.

“It definitely feels like this is not right,” Musk said on Tuesday of the White House leaving Tesla out of EV discussions.

“It’s hard to tell what Biden’s doing to be totally frank,” he told the podcast. “The real President is whoever controls the teleprompter. It’s like the path to power is the path to the teleprompter.”

Musk added: “This administration doesn’t seem to get a lot done. The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, [had] a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.”

A spokesperson for the Biden administration was not available for comment when contacted by Fortune.

