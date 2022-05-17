ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC police searching for alleged shooter after man injured by random gunfire overnight

By KUTV
KUTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police early Tuesday morning were searching for a person who allegedly shot and injured a person, apparently at random. The incident happened...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Boy rushed to hospital after gunshot wound to head

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A West Valley City child was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 3100 South and 4800 West. 2News spoke to West Valley City...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

UHP: Crash in Weber County intersection kills motorcyclist

MARRIOT-SLATERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a passenger vehicle in Marriot-Slaterville late Saturday night, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of 1900 West and 12th Street. UHP trooper Quincy Breuer said the motorcyclist was traveling...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Provo police: Suspect in school threat said he was 'suicide bomber'

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A man arrested Thursday after he allegedly brought a threatening note into a Provo elementary school later told police he would blow up his apartment building, according to an arrest report. Robert Aaron Prina, 46, of Provo, reportedly left a note at Timpanogos Elementary School...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KUTV

Hiker rescued by Life Flight after slipping on ice, 'cliffing out'

(KUTV) — A hiker was recued by Life Flight and Utah officials after slipping on ice and "cliffing out" on Sunday. North Fork Fire Department officials said the hiker had slipped on ice and slid down an ice-covered scree field. They said she was holding onto a rock and cliffed out, meaning she was in a position where she could neither ascend or descend.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Driving#Violent Crime
KUTV

Sheriff: Drowning victim found in Ogden River Hot Springs

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to drowning in Ogden Canyon on Friday. Weber County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue crews were at the scene near the Ogden River Hot Springs near the mouth of the canyon, where officials say a woman died earlier in the morning.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Agencies tackle brush fire by US-40 in Wasatch County

(KUTV) — A brush fire that broke out near US-40 in Wasatch County was tackled by agencies on Sunday. It was later officially named the Flat Line fire. Wasatch County Fire officials said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday that no structures were threatened by the fire, which was located near the Mayflower Ski Resort, just north of Heber City.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

2nd video goes viral of Utah County teacher talking about LGBTQ issues

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the second time in less than two weeks, an anonymous Twitter page has posted video of a Utah County teacher speaking about LGBTQ issues. The Twitter handle @libsoftiktok first posted video of a charter school teacher in Lehi talking about how former students came to her to discuss identifying as queer.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Why a Utah hotel is housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop

KUTV — The following information was provided by the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Travel has returned, and the world is buzzing for exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, and family staycations. Whatever your travel plans, Hilton Salt Lake City Center offers amenities for any kind of vacationer. The hotel is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Spiking gas prices may limit education choice

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As gas prices soar at the pumps it is forcing some parents to make difficult choices. Our Crisis In The Classroom team has discovered that gas prices may put some students at a disadvantage. Grace Ellis is a junior at Roots Charter School...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

State-wide WIC waiver allows for formula flexibility

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As the baby formula shortage continues, the struggle can hit lower income families particularly hard. WIC, the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, has suspended some rules to help. At least one Utah mother didn’t know, which meant hours searching for a specific formula.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend May 20-22, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's been a bizarre few days as I watched a trilogy of films that have absolutely nothing in common other than the fact that I enjoyed all three. There is the family friendly "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," the second film from the beloved Downton Abbey franchise, and Alex Garland's atmospheric folk horror "Men." There's also what appears to be a romantic comedy in Netflix's "A Perfect Pairing." I haven't watched it. I've been too busy recovering from a riotous weekend at the Cruel World Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and an incredible concert from Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark on Monday back in my hometown of Salt Lake City. I also managed to talk to the cast of Downton Abbey somewhere in the haze of last weekend as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Review: Disney's 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' revival is a wonderful success

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Rated: Rated PG for mild action and rude/suggestive humor. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Following the cancelation of the television series “Rescue Rangers,” Chip and his co-star Dale have gone in opposite directions. 30 years later, when series co-star Monterey Jack goes missing, the duo is forced to set aide the past, and try to find their old friend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy