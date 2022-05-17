SLC police searching for alleged shooter after man injured by random gunfire overnight

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's been a bizarre few days as I watched a trilogy of films that have absolutely nothing in common other than the fact that I enjoyed all three. There is the family friendly "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," the second film from the beloved Downton Abbey franchise, and Alex Garland's atmospheric folk horror "Men." There's also what appears to be a romantic comedy in Netflix's "A Perfect Pairing." I haven't watched it. I've been too busy recovering from a riotous weekend at the Cruel World Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and an incredible concert from Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark on Monday back in my hometown of Salt Lake City. I also managed to talk to the cast of Downton Abbey somewhere in the haze of last weekend as well.

