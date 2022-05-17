ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

One dead after single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

One person is dead after a car crash early Tuesday morning in south Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they responded to the 4400 block of Mitchell Boulevard around 3 a.m., after a report of a major accident.

When they arrived, officers found a “victim who was pronounced deceased as a result of a single-vehicle accident,” a spokesperson from the police department said in an email. “The gender of the victim is undetermined at this time as a result of injuries received from the extreme impact to the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the person who died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

fox4news.com

Driver dies after crashing into light pole in Dallas

DALLAS - A driver was killed early Saturday morning after crashing into a light pole in the White Rock-area of Dallas. The wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Ferguson Road and Lakeland Drive. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole. The...
DALLAS, TX
One killed, while another victim shot and injured in Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police

Fort Worth, TX – One person was shot to death, while another suffered gunshot injuries in the Thursday night shooting in Fort Worth, local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the shooting took place on the Fort Worth’s east side in the parking lot of an apartment complex located near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820 around 10 p.m.
The Arlington car lot owner, who was shot on Monday while trying to reclaim a dealer loaner car, has died on Thursday, the suspect arrested and charged

Arlington, TX – The 31-year-old Brian Espy was arrested on Wednesday in Grand Prairie for shooting an Arlington car lot owner on Monday and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery. However, these charges are expected to be upgraded after the victim was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Thursday.
fox4news.com

1 killed outside Fort Worth apartment complex

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was killed, and another hurt in a shooting in Fort Worth Thursday night. Police said there was a fight around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820, which is on the city’s east side.
WFAA

40-year-old woman found dead in vacant lot, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating following the death of a 40-year-old woman who was found in a vacant lot Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 5000 block of Mexicana Road after an unidentified woman was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and the scene, they pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police said.
fox4news.com

Man found fatally shot in driveway outside Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police said they found a man who was fatally shot in front of a home’s driveway early Saturday morning. Officers were called out just after 12:45 a.m. for a shooting call in the 700 block of Havendon Circle. They arrived to find a man, who has...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

