One dead after single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police say

One person is dead after a car crash early Tuesday morning in south Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they responded to the 4400 block of Mitchell Boulevard around 3 a.m., after a report of a major accident.

When they arrived, officers found a “victim who was pronounced deceased as a result of a single-vehicle accident,” a spokesperson from the police department said in an email. “The gender of the victim is undetermined at this time as a result of injuries received from the extreme impact to the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the person who died.

The investigation remains ongoing.