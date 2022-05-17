Swansea votes to approve cost for new high school

One of Wellesley’s much-loved family businesses will change ownership after almost 50 years under the stewardship of the Skolnick family. E.A. Davis, the old-school department store, known for its warm customer service and air of refinement, will experience a changing of the guard at the end of June. It will be only the fifth such change since 1904, when the store was founded by Emma A. Davis. From there, Emma’s nephew, Clarence Holman took over. The store then passed out of the original family when the Skolnicks of Wellesley purchased the Washington Street store. Next-gen Skolnicks Rob and Michele then took on the mantle of responsibility (and joy, as they’ll quickly point out).

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO