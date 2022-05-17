ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Swansea votes to approve cost for new high school

By Cori Dubois
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea residents voted to approve the cost of a new...

Elorza signs budget allocating American Rescue Plan funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed a budget allocating the rest of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds on Friday. Thursday, the Providence City Council approved the use of $124 million in funds. Those dollars will go towards housing, infrastructure, community investments, and tourism.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Somerset, MA
Massachusetts Government
Massachusetts Education
Westport, MA
Fall River, MA
Swansea, MA
Barrington High school brings back honor programs

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington High School will be bringing back honor programs after parents lashed out after the district planned on pulling them. Superintendent Michael Messore confirmed the social studies and English honors programs for grades nine and ten will be back. The move was heard and approved...
BARRINGTON, RI
New Bedford police: 7-Eleven clerk attacked in parking lot

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 7-Eleven clerk was attacked in New Bedford on Sunday morning, police said. Police responded to Cove Road at about 3 a.m. Police said a group came up to the clerk in the parking lot before assaulting him. The Clerk was taken to the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
#Diman High School
Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
NEWPORT, RI
Education
Politics
Show & tell: The Skolnicks share story of selling landmark E.A. Davis department store

One of Wellesley’s much-loved family businesses will change ownership after almost 50 years under the stewardship of the Skolnick family. E.A. Davis, the old-school department store, known for its warm customer service and air of refinement, will experience a changing of the guard at the end of June. It will be only the fifth such change since 1904, when the store was founded by Emma A. Davis. From there, Emma’s nephew, Clarence Holman took over. The store then passed out of the original family when the Skolnicks of Wellesley purchased the Washington Street store. Next-gen Skolnicks Rob and Michele then took on the mantle of responsibility (and joy, as they’ll quickly point out).
WELLESLEY, MA
New Bedford leaders address ongoing opioids epidemic

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The nation is at war with opioids. Along Southern New England streets, there are a rising number of drugs and subsequent overdoses that are keeping police officers busy and clogging the court system. ABC 6 News spoke with local leaders to learn more about...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

