ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Our view: New state environmental rules will change how Oregonians live

By Email
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 5 days ago

The Legislature was likely to have been Gov. Kate Brown’s best friend. It was controlled by her fellow Democrats.

But it wasn’t on climate legislation. Republicans walked out to block what she and many of her fellow Democrats had in mind. Brown responded with an executive order. And next week, key climate rules for transportation and growth are expected to be adopted by the state.

They are powerful changes to how Oregonians live and get from place to place. Some of them build on trends that are already in state rules. Some of it is new. If you like the proposal or don’t, now may be your last chance to comment on them.

The proposal changes how cities over 10,000 can grow. They must plan for what are called climate friendly zones to accommodate at least 30% of their housing needs. What does that really mean? It means more dense development. More growing up than out.

You aren’t going to be yanked out of your car. But there is a big shift coming in prioritization away from passenger cars. Transportation will be required to be more oriented toward pedestrians, bikes and transit. It will be harder to find a place to park and easier to find a charger for an electric vehicle. Local streets will be narrow and slow. New city plans for transportation will have to have the goal of reducing car trips.

If you like to bike, the rules may make things better for you. The bicycle system will have to satisfy most travel needs under 3 miles. There are more requirements for bicycle parking. Will there be wide, protected bike lanes enabling bicyclists to get where they need to go without having to worry about getting whacked by a car and bike lanes that will be cleared of snow? The rules don’t seem to go that far.

Another important priority is to ensure growth or transportation plans are done equitably. Plans have to be reviewed through an equity lens. The question is if the more intense development may spur gentrification, despite any equity review.

Will these proposed rules lead to a more climate friendly Oregon? It would seem so.

Will it make housing more affordable? That’s difficult to answer. Supporters would say yes in the long run because the rules are aimed at being climate friendly.

Will it make more housing of the kinds Oregonians want available? Homebuilders are concerned it will not create the housing mix people look for and will put more pressure on prices for single-family homes.

Will cities get enough financial support from the state to easily transition to all the new requirements? We will see.

The state has tried to simplify the explanation of the rules at tinyurl.com/Oregonclimatefriendly, and more information about how to comment is available at tinyurl.com/DLCDcomment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
497
Followers
85
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy