Our view: New state environmental rules will change how Oregonians live

The Legislature was likely to have been Gov. Kate Brown’s best friend. It was controlled by her fellow Democrats.

But it wasn’t on climate legislation. Republicans walked out to block what she and many of her fellow Democrats had in mind. Brown responded with an executive order. And next week, key climate rules for transportation and growth are expected to be adopted by the state.

They are powerful changes to how Oregonians live and get from place to place. Some of them build on trends that are already in state rules. Some of it is new. If you like the proposal or don’t, now may be your last chance to comment on them.

The proposal changes how cities over 10,000 can grow. They must plan for what are called climate friendly zones to accommodate at least 30% of their housing needs. What does that really mean? It means more dense development. More growing up than out.

You aren’t going to be yanked out of your car. But there is a big shift coming in prioritization away from passenger cars. Transportation will be required to be more oriented toward pedestrians, bikes and transit. It will be harder to find a place to park and easier to find a charger for an electric vehicle. Local streets will be narrow and slow. New city plans for transportation will have to have the goal of reducing car trips.

If you like to bike, the rules may make things better for you. The bicycle system will have to satisfy most travel needs under 3 miles. There are more requirements for bicycle parking. Will there be wide, protected bike lanes enabling bicyclists to get where they need to go without having to worry about getting whacked by a car and bike lanes that will be cleared of snow? The rules don’t seem to go that far.

Another important priority is to ensure growth or transportation plans are done equitably. Plans have to be reviewed through an equity lens. The question is if the more intense development may spur gentrification, despite any equity review.

Will these proposed rules lead to a more climate friendly Oregon? It would seem so.

Will it make housing more affordable? That’s difficult to answer. Supporters would say yes in the long run because the rules are aimed at being climate friendly.

Will it make more housing of the kinds Oregonians want available? Homebuilders are concerned it will not create the housing mix people look for and will put more pressure on prices for single-family homes.

Will cities get enough financial support from the state to easily transition to all the new requirements? We will see.

The state has tried to simplify the explanation of the rules at tinyurl.com/Oregonclimatefriendly, and more information about how to comment is available at tinyurl.com/DLCDcomment.